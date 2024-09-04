Versor Investments LP Lowers Position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Versor Investments LP decreased its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,058 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors LP purchased a new position in Cal-Maine Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,771,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 748.9% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 790,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,353,000 after acquiring an additional 697,170 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 2,331.6% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 363,933 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,886,000 after acquiring an additional 348,966 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC increased its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,771,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,649,000 after acquiring an additional 203,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,438,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,932,000 after purchasing an additional 92,588 shares in the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Cal-Maine Foods

In other Cal-Maine Foods news, Director James E. Poole sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.65, for a total value of $105,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,170 shares in the company, valued at $718,510.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director James E. Poole sold 1,500 shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.65, for a total value of $105,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,510.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael Todd Walters sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.20, for a total transaction of $210,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 5,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $422,970 in the last ninety days. 13.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Cal-Maine Foods from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Cal-Maine Foods Stock Performance

CALM stock opened at $71.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of -0.10. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $42.25 and a one year high of $72.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.10.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by ($0.09). Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $640.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. Cal-Maine Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Cal-Maine Foods Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.61%.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

