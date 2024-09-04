Versor Investments LP Lowers Stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Versor Investments LP lessened its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.62.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Down 0.6 %

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $60.62 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $28.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.74. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $50.72 and a 52-week high of $80.96.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $22.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.12 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 2.93%. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. Analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 35.09%.

Insider Transactions at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 3,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $224,663.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,177,810. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

