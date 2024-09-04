Versor Investments LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Versor Investments LP lowered its position in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,746 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DEA. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $6,720,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,434,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,713,000 after purchasing an additional 410,108 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,567,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,503,000 after buying an additional 320,633 shares in the last quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,181,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,009,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,716,000 after buying an additional 175,750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DEA opened at $13.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.23 and a beta of 0.71. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.27 and a 1 year high of $14.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is 530.00%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Easterly Government Properties from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

