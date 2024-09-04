Versor Investments LP Makes New $686,000 Investment in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $686,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,948,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 8,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,820,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 1,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.42, for a total transaction of $452,839.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 687 shares in the company, valued at $294,324.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 2,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.71, for a total transaction of $999,186.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,867,587.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 1,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.42, for a total transaction of $452,839.94. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 687 shares in the company, valued at $294,324.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,432 shares of company stock worth $5,166,986 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FDS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $464.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $500.00 to $407.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $455.00 to $378.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $432.27.

FactSet Research Systems Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of FDS stock opened at $426.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $414.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $429.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.75. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $391.84 and a 12-month high of $488.64.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 21st. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $552.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.71 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 34.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.37%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Stories

