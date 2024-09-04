Versor Investments LP Purchases 3,076 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Versor Investments LP lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KNX. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 67.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 628 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 3,461.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 748 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KNX opened at $52.44 on Wednesday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.55 and a 52-week high of $60.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.12.

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.52%.

In other news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $2,318,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,422,360 shares in the company, valued at $73,294,210.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, EVP Michael K. Liu sold 5,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total value of $304,679.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $2,318,850.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,422,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,294,210.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,196 shares of company stock worth $4,367,869 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James cut their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.14.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

