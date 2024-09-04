Versor Investments LP Purchases New Shares in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 23,300 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in RingCentral by 138.3% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,144 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 438.1% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 44.1% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,522 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on RingCentral from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RingCentral presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.07.

RingCentral Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE:RNG opened at $32.84 on Wednesday. RingCentral, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.08 and a 52-week high of $38.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.58.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $592.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.39 million. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at RingCentral

In other RingCentral news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 62,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total transaction of $2,023,552.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 573,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,651,799.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other RingCentral news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 9,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $331,589.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 358,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,995,905.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 62,244 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total transaction of $2,023,552.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 573,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,651,799.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,824 shares of company stock valued at $3,380,044. 6.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RingCentral Company Profile

(Free Report)

RingCentral, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience.

