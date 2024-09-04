Versor Investments LP Purchases Shares of 12,659 CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $754,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMS. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,390,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 499,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,034,000 after buying an additional 2,578 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in CMS Energy by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,680,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,579,000 after acquiring an additional 40,302 shares in the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total transaction of $99,986.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,098,433.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CMS Energy news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total value of $143,464.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,859.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $99,986.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,098,433.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on CMS Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Guggenheim increased their target price on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CMS Energy from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.33.

Shares of CMS stock opened at $68.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. CMS Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $49.87 and a twelve month high of $69.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.23. The stock has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.38.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 12.25%. CMS Energy’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 62.80%.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

