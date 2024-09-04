Versor Investments LP Purchases Shares of 5,418 Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,418 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $765,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 5.2% during the second quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 113,836 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $16,074,000 after acquiring an additional 5,641 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.9% during the second quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,095 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at $221,000. Guidance Capital Inc. increased its stake in Oracle by 8.4% in the second quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 5,222 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 4.2% during the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,331 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $4,142,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $139.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $384.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.60, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.02. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $99.26 and a 1 year high of $146.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.93.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.02). Oracle had a return on equity of 223.01% and a net margin of 19.76%. The business had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

In related news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total value of $2,068,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,010,030.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total transaction of $2,068,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,010,030.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 22,500 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total transaction of $3,220,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 210,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,157,101.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,862,500 shares of company stock valued at $266,776,624. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Oracle from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Oracle from $133.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.83.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

