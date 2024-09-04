Versor Investments LP Purchases Shares of 8,800 GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in GMS by 86.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of GMS during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in GMS by 107.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in GMS in the 1st quarter worth $127,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in GMS by 174,000.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Get GMS alerts:

GMS Stock Performance

GMS stock opened at $83.81 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.62. GMS Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.58 and a twelve month high of $101.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GMS ( NYSE:GMS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. GMS had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 4.45%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GMS Inc. will post 8.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GMS shares. DA Davidson cut their target price on GMS from $105.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of GMS from $112.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of GMS from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of GMS from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on GMS from $93.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GMS

Insider Activity at GMS

In other GMS news, SVP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 7,900 shares of GMS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $713,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $963,804.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About GMS

(Free Report)

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.