Versor Investments LP Raises Holdings in Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE)

Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report) by 101.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,289 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Vital Energy were worth $650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vital Energy by 400.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Vital Energy by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Vital Energy by 39.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vital Energy by 100.0% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vital Energy in the second quarter worth about $147,000. 86.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vital Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VTLE shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on Vital Energy from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Vital Energy from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Vital Energy from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. KeyCorp cut shares of Vital Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Vital Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vital Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.82.

Insider Transactions at Vital Energy

In other news, CEO M. Jason Pigott acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.85 per share, with a total value of $94,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 169,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,411,373.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Vital Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VTLE opened at $33.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 3.22. Vital Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.45 and a 52 week high of $62.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $476.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.76 million. Vital Energy had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 11.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Vital Energy, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vital Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.