Versor Investments LP Raises Stock Position in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Versor Investments LP increased its stake in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Free Report) by 140.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,537 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP owned approximately 0.07% of National Vision worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in National Vision by 252.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in National Vision during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in National Vision by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in National Vision by 165,300.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in National Vision by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter.

National Vision Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of EYE stock opened at $10.26 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.18. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.16 and a twelve month high of $24.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $806.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.15, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

National Vision ( NASDAQ:EYE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. National Vision had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a positive return on equity of 3.53%. The company had revenue of $451.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. National Vision’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EYE shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of National Vision from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of National Vision from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of National Vision from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

About National Vision

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

