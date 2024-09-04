Versor Investments LP Sells 14,877 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Versor Investments LP trimmed its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,006 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,877 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on DELL. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $164.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $166.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Fox Advisors raised shares of Dell Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.80.

Dell Technologies Trading Down 4.1 %

DELL opened at $110.80 on Wednesday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.90 and a 12-month high of $179.70. The company has a market cap of $78.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $119.18 and its 200 day moving average is $123.16.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 182.71%. The business had revenue of $25.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 23rd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 139,419 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $18,986,079.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,272,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,122,552,899.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 139,419 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $18,986,079.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,272,822 shares in the company, valued at $4,122,552,899.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,205,052 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.96, for a total transaction of $159,018,661.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,725,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,526,705,689.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,041,697 shares of company stock valued at $961,072,399 over the last 90 days. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dell Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.