Versor Investments LP Sells 1,592 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Versor Investments LP reduced its position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,479 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,592 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 398.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 414 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 489 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 1,631.0% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 502 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. 58.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on DLB. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Friday, June 7th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 11th.

Shares of Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $70.33 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.88 and a beta of 0.99. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.35 and a 52 week high of $90.06.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.14. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $288.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.26 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.22%.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

