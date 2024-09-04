Versor Investments LP Sells 2,400 Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Versor Investments LP lowered its position in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 18.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Nutanix by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,908,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $424,830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809,981 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the 4th quarter valued at about $137,465,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Nutanix by 387.1% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,612,812 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,377 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Nutanix by 29.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,358,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,024,000 after purchasing an additional 985,421 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Nutanix by 441.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 588,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,343,000 after purchasing an additional 480,069 shares during the period. 85.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on NTNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Nutanix from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Nutanix from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Nutanix in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.31.

Insider Activity at Nutanix

In other news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 23,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total value of $1,299,801.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,057,768.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Nutanix news, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 12,566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total value of $668,762.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,902 shares in the company, valued at $7,711,684.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 23,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total transaction of $1,299,801.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,057,768.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,936 shares of company stock worth $2,531,273 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $61.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -883.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.16. Nutanix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.30 and a 1-year high of $73.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.81.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

