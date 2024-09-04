Versor Investments LP Sells 367 Shares of NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE)

Versor Investments LP lessened its position in NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NWE. Norges Bank bought a new position in NorthWestern Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at $34,257,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in NorthWestern Energy Group by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 968,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,264,000 after acquiring an additional 208,326 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in NorthWestern Energy Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,780,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,049,000 after acquiring an additional 187,619 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in NorthWestern Energy Group by 39.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 469,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,892,000 after acquiring an additional 133,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in NorthWestern Energy Group in the first quarter valued at $6,550,000. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Get NorthWestern Energy Group alerts:

NorthWestern Energy Group Stock Performance

NorthWestern Energy Group stock opened at $54.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.13 and a 200-day moving average of $50.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.45. NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.97 and a 1-year high of $55.47.

NorthWestern Energy Group Announces Dividend

NorthWestern Energy Group ( NYSE:NWE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. NorthWestern Energy Group had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $319.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. NorthWestern Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. NorthWestern Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NorthWestern Energy Group news, Director Britt E. Ide sold 688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total value of $35,720.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,778 shares in the company, valued at $559,593.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NWE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NWE

About NorthWestern Energy Group

(Free Report)

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.