Versor Investments LP Sells 800 Shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Versor Investments LP lowered its stake in shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in SJW Group were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJW. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SJW Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,465,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $161,136,000 after buying an additional 78,289 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC raised its holdings in SJW Group by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,331,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,368,000 after acquiring an additional 211,638 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of SJW Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 724,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,363,000 after acquiring an additional 27,301 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 474,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,015,000 after acquiring an additional 66,238 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of SJW Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 339,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,434,000 after purchasing an additional 4,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SJW opened at $59.01 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. SJW Group has a 1 year low of $51.17 and a 1 year high of $70.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.63.

SJW Group ( NYSE:SJW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $176.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.10 million. SJW Group had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 12.48%. Analysts predict that SJW Group will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.15%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on SJW Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.33.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in the United States. It operates in Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The company engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services; and supplies groundwater from wells, surface water from watershed run-off and diversion, reclaimed water, and imported water purchased from the Santa Clara Valley Water District.

