Versor Investments LP Takes $588,000 Position in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 58,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Coty by 1,448.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 5,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 4,810 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coty in the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Coty by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coty by 260.4% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 11,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 8,419 shares in the last quarter. 42.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coty Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Coty stock opened at $9.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Coty Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.79 and a 12-month high of $13.30. The company has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.04, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.07). Coty had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. Coty’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Coty Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

COTY has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Coty from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Coty from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Coty from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.85.

Coty Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

