Versor Investments LP Takes Position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 13,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TPX. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 0.6% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 32,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 35.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 30,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 99.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.71.

Tempur Sealy International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TPX opened at $51.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.20. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.12 and a 52-week high of $57.13. The company has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.92, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 135.46% and a net margin of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Tempur Sealy International’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tempur Sealy International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.74%.

About Tempur Sealy International

(Free Report)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.