Versor Investments LP Trims Stock Holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Versor Investments LP lowered its stake in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,968 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,975 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Qualys were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Qualys by 121.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 360,294 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,719,000 after purchasing an additional 197,911 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 50.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 501,847 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,743,000 after buying an additional 169,293 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 169.7% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 245,522 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,970,000 after acquiring an additional 154,492 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Qualys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,844,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Qualys by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,839,801 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $640,748,000 after acquiring an additional 83,504 shares during the period. 99.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ QLYS opened at $121.97 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.44. Qualys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.64 and a 12-month high of $206.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 0.49.

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $148.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.80 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 44.80% and a net margin of 29.36%. Qualys’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 616 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.93, for a total value of $82,500.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,662,222.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.93, for a total transaction of $82,500.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,662,222.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.14, for a total value of $179,736.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,011,910.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,769 shares of company stock worth $2,617,377. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on QLYS. Westpark Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Qualys from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Qualys from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.83.

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

