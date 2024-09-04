Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Trading Up 3.9%

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 3.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $83.59 and last traded at $83.03. Approximately 7,100,900 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 8,648,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VRT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on Vertiv from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Mizuho raised shares of Vertiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Vertiv from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.22.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on VRT

Vertiv Stock Down 9.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.48 and a 200 day moving average of $83.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.58.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 50.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertiv

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Vertiv by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 33.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 132.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vertiv

(Get Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.