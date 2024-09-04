Verus Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 4,960 iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,776,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,017,805,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270,493 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $880,516,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 657.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 4,376,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $175,998,000 after buying an additional 3,798,757 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,597,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,653,000 after buying an additional 632,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,577,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $105,874,000 after buying an additional 296,134 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

EEM opened at $42.51 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.02. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $36.38 and a 52-week high of $44.64.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

