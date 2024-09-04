Verus Capital Partners LLC Buys 97 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,525 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its position in General Electric by 2,818.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,749,560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,237,930,000 after purchasing an additional 12,312,648 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,193,159,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in General Electric by 9.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,100,643 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,373,936,000 after acquiring an additional 5,309,543 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in General Electric by 221.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,121,741 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,250,079,000 after acquiring an additional 4,907,530 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Quality Fund GP Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $385,745,000. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on General Electric from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on General Electric from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on General Electric from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $164.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $178.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.21. General Electric has a one year low of $84.42 and a one year high of $177.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $165.56 and its 200-day moving average is $163.07.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.21. General Electric had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 36.72%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

