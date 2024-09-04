Verus Capital Partners LLC Purchases 10,539 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 58.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,722 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,539 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 138.7% during the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 98,017 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 56,961 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,241 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 533.2% during the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 77,869 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 65,572 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $848,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 833,565 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,453,000 after buying an additional 32,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

F has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.48.

Ford Motor Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE F opened at $10.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.62. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $9.49 and a 52 week high of $14.85.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $47.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.79 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 2.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.86%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

