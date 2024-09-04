Verus Capital Partners LLC Takes $201,000 Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 171.9% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Newmont by 1,310.4% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Newmont during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Newmont by 2,373.2% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Newmont stock opened at $52.27 on Wednesday. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $29.42 and a 12 month high of $53.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.75. The company has a market capitalization of $60.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.47.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 13.16% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. Newmont’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -37.45%.

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total transaction of $990,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,420,830.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NEM. UBS Group raised Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Scotiabank raised shares of Newmont from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Newmont from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.46.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

