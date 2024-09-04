VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Receives $33.44 Average PT from Brokerages

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.44.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VICI shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Friday, June 21st. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

NYSE VICI opened at $33.47 on Friday. VICI Properties has a one year low of $26.63 and a one year high of $33.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.56. The company has a market cap of $34.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th were issued a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.61%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 780.5% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 1,888.9% during the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 254.4% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in VICI Properties by 363.2% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in VICI Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

