VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) Stock Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $50.70

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $50.70 and traded as high as $53.89. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF shares last traded at $52.93, with a volume of 1,649 shares changing hands.
VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $42.34 million, a PE ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.70.
VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a $0.1425 dividend. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. This is an increase from VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF
About VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF
