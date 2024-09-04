VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) Stock Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $50.70

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $50.70 and traded as high as $53.89. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF shares last traded at $52.93, with a volume of 1,649 shares changing hands.

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $42.34 million, a PE ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.70.

Get VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a $0.1425 dividend. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. This is an increase from VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

About VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 15.9% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 47,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 6,492 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 27,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 494.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 11,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Thornton Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $242,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Cash Store Financial Services Inc under its Cash Store Financial, Instaloans and The Title Store banners, provides consumers with alternative financial products and services, serving everyday people for whom traditional banking may be inconvenient or unavailable. The Company acts as both a broker and lender of short term advances and offers a range of other products and services to help customers meet their day to day financial service needs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.