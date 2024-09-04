Village Farms International (TSE:VFF) Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of Village Farms International, Inc. (TSE:VFF – Get Free Report) rose 0.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$8.48 and last traded at C$8.12. Approximately 4,316,496 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 701% from the average daily volume of 539,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.05.

Village Farms International Trading Up 0.9 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$715.51 million and a P/E ratio of -116.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.58, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.11.

About Village Farms International

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

