VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of VinFast Auto in a report on Monday, May 13th.

VFS opened at $3.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $74.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 0.92. VinFast Auto has a twelve month low of $2.26 and a twelve month high of $30.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.21.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFS. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VinFast Auto in the 1st quarter worth about $342,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in VinFast Auto during the 1st quarter valued at about $195,000. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in VinFast Auto by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 153,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 24,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of VinFast Auto during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000.

VinFast Auto Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of electric vehicles (EV), e-scooters, and e-buses in Vietnam, Canada, and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Automobiles, E-scooter, and Spare Parts & Aftermarket Services. The Automobiles segment offers design, development, manufacturing, and sale of cars and electric buses, and related battery lease and battery charging services for electric cars and buses.

