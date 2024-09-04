Virgin Wines UK (LON:VINO) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Virgin Wines UK PLC (LON:VINO – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 42 ($0.55) and last traded at GBX 43 ($0.57). Approximately 4,438 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 28,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 43.50 ($0.57).
Virgin Wines UK Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of £23.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,250.00 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 43.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 43.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.16, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.02.
About Virgin Wines UK
Virgin Wines UK PLC operates as a direct-to-consumer online wine retailer in the United Kingdom. It sells wines through its WineBank and Wine Plan subscription models or on a pay as you go basis. The company provides gift sales channel, such as personalised products, hampers, and packaged gifts. In addition, it offers craft beer and spirits.
