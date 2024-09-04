VirnetX (NYSE:VHC) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.73

VirnetX Holding Co. (NYSE:VHC – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.73 and traded as high as $7.46. VirnetX shares last traded at $7.00, with a volume of 8,351 shares trading hands.

VirnetX Stock Down 3.4 %

The company has a market cap of $26.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.40 and its 200-day moving average is $5.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in shares of VirnetX by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 17,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 5,319 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in VirnetX during the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in VirnetX by 312.3% during the first quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 58,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 44,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.37% of the company’s stock.

About VirnetX

VirnetX Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary VirnetX, Inc, operates as an Internet security software and technology company primarily in the United States. The company develops software and technology solutions, including secure domain name registry and GABRIEL Connection Technology that are designed to secure communications over the Internet using zero trust network access.

