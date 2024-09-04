W.A.G payment solutions (LON:WPS) Given Buy Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of W.A.G payment solutions (LON:WPS – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a GBX 91 ($1.20) price objective on the stock.
W.A.G payment solutions Stock Performance
Shares of WPS stock opened at GBX 70.40 ($0.93) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 65.07 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 68.79. W.A.G payment solutions has a 52 week low of GBX 61 ($0.80) and a 52 week high of GBX 100.50 ($1.32). The firm has a market capitalization of £485.78 million, a PE ratio of -1,173.33 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.39.
W.A.G payment solutions Company Profile
