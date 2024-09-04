W.A.G payment solutions (LON:WPS) Given Buy Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of W.A.G payment solutions (LON:WPS – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a GBX 91 ($1.20) price objective on the stock.

Shares of WPS stock opened at GBX 70.40 ($0.93) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 65.07 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 68.79. W.A.G payment solutions has a 52 week low of GBX 61 ($0.80) and a 52 week high of GBX 100.50 ($1.32). The firm has a market capitalization of £485.78 million, a PE ratio of -1,173.33 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.39.

W.A.G payment solutions plc operates integrated payments and mobility platform that focuses on the commercial road transportation industry primary in Europe. It offers various services, including Energy and Toll payment solutions; Tax refund and Fleet management services; smart navigation and location-based services; and other services, such as parking, washing, truck-repair, freight ferry booking, pre and post-paid payment card, roadside assistance, cross-border currency exchange services, insurance, and eurowag cash services.

