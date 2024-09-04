Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) Shares Down 4.4%

Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.31 and last traded at $1.31. Approximately 346,633 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 406,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Wallbox from $4.00 to $3.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Wallbox from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Get Wallbox alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WBX

Wallbox Stock Down 4.4 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wallbox

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. J. Stern & Co. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Wallbox in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wallbox in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Wallbox by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 198,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 38,249 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Wallbox in the 4th quarter valued at $8,923,000. 36.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wallbox Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wallbox N.V., a technology company, designs, manufactures, and distributes charging solutions for residential, business, and public use worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Europe-Middle East and Asia, North America, and Asia-Pacific. It offers EV charging hardware products, such as Pulsar Plus, Pulsar Plus Socket, Pulsar Max, and Pulsar Pro, an AC smart chargers for home and shared spaces; Commander 2, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with a 7-inch touchscreen display that provides a personalized and secure user interface for multiple users; Copper SB, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with an integrated socket that makes it compatible with both type 1 and type 2 charging cables; Quasar 2, a DC bi-directional charger for home-use that allows to charge and discharge electric vehicle; Supernova, a DC fast charger equipment designed for public use; and Hypernova that allows to optimize available power and adapt to the number of EVs connected for public charging along highways and transcontinental road networks; as well as Wallbox ABL eM4 Single and Twin chargers and eMC3 charging pole.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wallbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wallbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.