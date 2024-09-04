Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.00.

HCC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Monday, August 5th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total transaction of $750,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,629,550.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO Walter J. Scheller sold 23,148 shares of Warrior Met Coal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $1,739,572.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,587,447.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total value of $750,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,629,550.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCC. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 38.6% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 1.2% during the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 19,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 6.3% during the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 1.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 92.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warrior Met Coal Stock Performance

Warrior Met Coal stock opened at $56.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 5.37 and a current ratio of 6.37. Warrior Met Coal has a fifty-two week low of $40.63 and a fifty-two week high of $75.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.05.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $396.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.91 million. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 25.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Warrior Met Coal Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is 3.85%.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

Further Reading

