Watches of Switzerland Group (LON:WOSG) Receives Buy Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their buy rating on shares of Watches of Switzerland Group (LON:WOSG – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 440 ($5.79) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Watches of Switzerland Group from GBX 500 ($6.57) to GBX 520 ($6.84) and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Watches of Switzerland Group from GBX 420 ($5.52) to GBX 435 ($5.72) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Watches of Switzerland Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 483 ($6.35).

Get Watches of Switzerland Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Watches of Switzerland Group

Watches of Switzerland Group Price Performance

About Watches of Switzerland Group

Shares of WOSG opened at GBX 400.20 ($5.26) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £958.76 million, a P/E ratio of 1,600.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.16. Watches of Switzerland Group has a 1 year low of GBX 324 ($4.26) and a 1 year high of GBX 728 ($9.57). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 397.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 385.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.69.

(Get Free Report)

Watches of Switzerland Group PLC operates as a retailer of luxury watches and jewelry in the United Kingdom, Europe, and the United States. It offers its products under the Goldsmiths, Mappin & Webb, Watches of Switzerland, Mayors Jewelers, and Betteridge brands. The company also engages in sale of fashion and classic watches, and jewelry; and gifts, as well as provides servicing, repairs, and product insurance services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Watches of Switzerland Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watches of Switzerland Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.