Wave Systems (OTCMKTS:WAVXQ) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Wave Systems Corp. (OTCMKTS:WAVXQ – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.04. Wave Systems shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 12,800 shares changing hands.
Wave Systems Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.04.
Wave Systems Company Profile
Wave Systems Corp. (Wave) is engaged in developing hardware-based computer security systems. The Company’s products provide a set of solutions that focus on authentication, encryption and data-loss protection. Its core set of offerings include Authentication Solutions, Encryption Solutions and Data Loss Protection.
