WaveDancer (NASDAQ:WAVD) Trading Up 3.3%

WaveDancer, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAVD – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 3.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.16 and last traded at $4.05. 24,458 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 100,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.92.

WaveDancer Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WaveDancer

An institutional investor recently raised its position in WaveDancer stock. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of WaveDancer, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAVD – Free Report) by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC owned 1.49% of WaveDancer worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

WaveDancer Company Profile

WaveDancer, Inc develops and maintains information technology systems in the United States. The company also modernizes client information systems; and offers other IT-related professional services to government and commercial organizations. In addition, it offers IT consulting, development, training, migration, and on-site project support; and software development, system modernizations, cloud services, and cybersecurity services.

