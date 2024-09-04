Wedbush Boosts IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Price Target to $26.00

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Free Report) had its price target upped by Wedbush from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on IMAX. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of IMAX from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on IMAX from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of IMAX to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on IMAX from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $23.78.

Get IMAX alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on IMAX

IMAX Price Performance

IMAX stock opened at $21.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.08, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.26. IMAX has a one year low of $13.20 and a one year high of $22.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.39.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $88.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.52 million. IMAX had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 5.97%. IMAX’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that IMAX will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of IMAX

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IMAX in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of IMAX during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IMAX in the second quarter worth about $80,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in IMAX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IMAX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

About IMAX

(Get Free Report)

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Content Solutions and Technology Products and Services. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IMAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.