Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for PDD (PDD)

PDD (NASDAQ: PDD) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 8/27/2024 – PDD was upgraded by analysts at Nomura Securities to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 8/27/2024 – PDD was upgraded by analysts at Daiwa America to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 8/27/2024 – PDD had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $224.00 to $158.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 8/27/2024 – PDD had its price target lowered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $235.00 to $170.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/27/2024 – PDD was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $194.00.
- 8/27/2024 – PDD had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $230.00 to $185.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/27/2024 – PDD had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $206.00 to $170.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/26/2024 – PDD was downgraded by analysts at Macquarie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.
- 8/26/2024 – PDD had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $193.00 to $151.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
PDD Stock Performance
Shares of PDD stock opened at $97.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.36. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.01 and a 12 month high of $164.69.
PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The company reported $23.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $20.58. PDD had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 48.14%. The company had revenue of $97.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 85.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.
PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.
