Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Western Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.38.

Shares of Western Midstream Partners stock opened at $38.00 on Tuesday. Western Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $25.69 and a 1 year high of $42.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.17. The company has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.90.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 47.19% and a net margin of 44.01%. The company had revenue of $905.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Western Midstream Partners’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Midstream Partners will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.21%. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 98.59%.

In related news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 19,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $697,125,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,681,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,923,116,413.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank grew its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,190 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 0.7% during the second quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 48,760 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Belfer Management LLC increased its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 4.4% during the first quarter. Belfer Management LLC now owns 9,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 1.9% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,508 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 40.2% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. 42.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

