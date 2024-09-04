Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC Sells 520 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,671 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 0.5% of Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 785,811,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $141,744,609,000 after acquiring an additional 14,724,687 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $17,700,551,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Amazon.com by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 86,982,857 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,689,968,000 after purchasing an additional 6,810,145 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 56,666,183 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,221,446,000 after purchasing an additional 295,132 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,920,953 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,888,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $176.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $182.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.35 and a fifty-two week high of $201.20. The company has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 49.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $147.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.63 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 21.39%. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total value of $3,757,123.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,056,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,759,651.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total transaction of $3,757,123.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,056,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,759,651.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.99, for a total transaction of $685,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 519,753 shares in the company, valued at $101,866,390.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,104,317 shares of company stock worth $1,220,621,322. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $228.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $217.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.31.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

