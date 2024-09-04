Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) Research Coverage Started at Wedbush

Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $51.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on WLDN. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Willdan Group from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut Willdan Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Get Willdan Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Willdan Group

Willdan Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of WLDN opened at $38.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Willdan Group has a 12 month low of $17.09 and a 12 month high of $40.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.24. The firm has a market cap of $525.46 million, a P/E ratio of 40.89 and a beta of 1.38.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.15. Willdan Group had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 3.10%. The company had revenue of $141.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Willdan Group will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Willdan Group

In other news, major shareholder Fund L.P. Forager sold 12,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total transaction of $411,265.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,497,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,967,807.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Fund L.P. Forager sold 12,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total transaction of $411,265.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,497,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,967,807.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Bieber sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $103,422.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,100,121.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 268,844 shares of company stock worth $8,301,950 in the last three months. 9.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 85.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 46,531 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 21,459 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Willdan Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,628,000. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Willdan Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,239,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,546 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 6,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Willdan Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

About Willdan Group

(Get Free Report)

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical, and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design and implementation, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, measurement and verification services, and software and data analytics, as well as energy consulting and engineering, turnkey facility and infrastructure projects, and customer support services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Willdan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willdan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.