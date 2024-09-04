Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFCM) Stock Price Up 0%

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCM – Get Free Report) rose 0% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.93 and last traded at $24.81. Approximately 4,642 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 14,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.80.

Wintrust Financial Trading Up 0.0 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.48 and a 200 day moving average of $24.13.

Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.61%.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

