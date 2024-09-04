Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.53.

WOLF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Wolfspeed from $28.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Wolfspeed in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Wolfspeed from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Wolfspeed from $35.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, New Street Research downgraded Wolfspeed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

WOLF stock opened at $9.12 on Wednesday. Wolfspeed has a 52-week low of $9.05 and a 52-week high of $47.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.26.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Wolfspeed by 57,400.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Wolfspeed by 385.5% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 56.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 64.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 284.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period.

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

