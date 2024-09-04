WonderFi Technologies (OTCMKTS:WONDF) Stock Price Up 4.8%

WonderFi Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:WONDF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 4.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. 58,620 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 289,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

WonderFi Technologies Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.13 and its 200-day moving average is $0.16.

WonderFi Technologies Company Profile

WonderFi Technologies Inc engages in the development and acquisition of technology platforms to facilitate investments in the emerging industry of digital assets. It operates through three segments: Trading, Payments, and Corporate. The company owns and operates crypto asset trading platforms comprising Bitbuy, Coinsquare, CoinSmart, Bitvo, and Coinberry.

