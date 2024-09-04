Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Position Reduced by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates reduced its position in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,671 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 952 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Woodward were worth $1,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WWD. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Woodward by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Woodward in the second quarter worth approximately $1,519,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Woodward in the second quarter valued at $204,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Woodward by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Woodward by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Woodward Stock Down 4.4 %

WWD opened at $159.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Woodward, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.03 and a fifty-two week high of $188.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $167.32 and a 200-day moving average of $164.05.

Woodward Dividend Announcement

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. Woodward had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The firm had revenue of $847.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $853.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc. will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WWD shares. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Woodward from $200.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $197.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial upgraded Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $152.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Woodward from $228.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Woodward has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.11.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

Featured Stories

