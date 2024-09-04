WP Advisors LLC Acquires 108 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

WP Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.2% of WP Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 227.1% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Davidson Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JPM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $212.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.35.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total value of $1,014,860.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 212,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,355,358.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $220.30 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.19 and a fifty-two week high of $225.48. The company has a market capitalization of $632.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $1.93. The company had revenue of $50.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.37 EPS. Analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.