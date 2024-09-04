WPP (NYSE:WPP) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

WPP (NYSE:WPP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded WPP to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

WPP stock opened at $46.51 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. WPP has a 52 week low of $41.13 and a 52 week high of $54.21.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in WPP by 767.1% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WPP during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in WPP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in WPP by 62.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in WPP during the second quarter worth $80,000. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

