W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

W&T Offshore Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WTI opened at $2.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.32. The company has a market capitalization of $309.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.03 and a beta of 1.40. W&T Offshore has a 12 month low of $1.99 and a 12 month high of $4.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.28 and its 200 day moving average is $2.40.

Get W&T Offshore alerts:

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). W&T Offshore had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a negative return on equity of 103.71%. The business had revenue of $142.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that W&T Offshore will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

W&T Offshore Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On W&T Offshore

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. W&T Offshore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -26.66%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. CCG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in W&T Offshore during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in W&T Offshore during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 42.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About W&T Offshore

(Get Free Report)

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. W&T Offshore, Inc was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for W&T Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W&T Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.