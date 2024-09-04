Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Xcel Brands Stock Performance
NASDAQ:XELB opened at $0.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $16.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.75. Xcel Brands has a 1-year low of $0.58 and a 1-year high of $1.70.
Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The textile maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.08. Xcel Brands had a negative return on equity of 20.74% and a negative net margin of 179.30%. The company had revenue of $2.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Xcel Brands will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Xcel Brands
Xcel Brands Company Profile
Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston brand, the C Wonder, the TowerHill by Christie Brinkley brand (the CB brand), and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Xcel Brands
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- 3 Small Cap Stocks That Insiders Are Buying
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Analysts Forecast Big Upside for Western Digital—Don’t Miss Out
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- 3 Must-Own Stocks for Bullish Investors in Today’s Market
Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.