Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Xcel Brands Stock Performance

NASDAQ:XELB opened at $0.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $16.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.75. Xcel Brands has a 1-year low of $0.58 and a 1-year high of $1.70.

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The textile maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.08. Xcel Brands had a negative return on equity of 20.74% and a negative net margin of 179.30%. The company had revenue of $2.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Xcel Brands will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Xcel Brands

Xcel Brands Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XELB. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $600,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Xcel Brands by 31.6% in the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 606,858 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 145,833 shares during the period. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in Xcel Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 18.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston brand, the C Wonder, the TowerHill by Christie Brinkley brand (the CB brand), and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

