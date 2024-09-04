Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $4.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Yatra Online Price Performance

Yatra Online stock opened at $1.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $100.56 million, a PE ratio of -22.57 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.41. Yatra Online has a one year low of $1.07 and a one year high of $2.67.

Get Yatra Online alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yatra Online

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Yatra Online stock. Gerber LLC bought a new stake in Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,135 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.97% of the company’s stock.

About Yatra Online

Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates in Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages, and Other Services segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Yatra Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yatra Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.